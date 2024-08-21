Washington Nationals Reportedly Making Sweeping Changes to Scouting Department
As the Washington Nationals get set to come out of their rebuilding phase with the hope they can build a contending team like the one they had just five years ago, the organization has reportedly decided to make some changes.
According to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, sources told him the Nationals have informed five members of their amateur scouting department that their contracts will not be renewed.
Alex Morales, James Goodwin, Kevin Ham, John Malzone and Bobby Myrick will all be let go with the intent of filling their positions with new scouts instead of getting rid of those jobs as a whole.
The reason for this has not been revealed, but it does come less than a year after Washington made some hires this past offseason to add Danny Haas as the vice president of amateur scouting, Brad Ciolek as the senior director of amateur scouting, and Reed Dunn as the assistant director and national crosschecker of amateur scouting.
Those hires were reported by Jessica Camerato of MLB.com back in late-October 2023.
Presumably, those three now in charge of this department would like to get their own scouts in place as the Nationals continue trying to rebuild this team.
Goodwin and Ham were listed by Washington's team directory as area supervisors, while Morales held the title of southeast crosschecker and area supervisor.
Malzone and Myrick were not listed as holding official titles on the team page, but both were known to previously be scouts within the organization.