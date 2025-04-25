Washington Nationals Rookie Pitcher Begins Major League Rehab Assignment
The Washington Nationals have had the worst bullpen in baseball, but could be getting a boost as a rookie hurler is getting closer to returning from injury.
The Nationals' Triple-A affiliate Rochester Red Wings announced two additions to their roster on Friday afternoon.
The first was infielder Trey Lipscomb, whose optioning was the corresponding move from Thursday's CJ Abrams update. Secondly, it was right-handed pitcher Zach Brzykcy beginning his Major League rehab assignment.
Brzykcy has yet to make his 2025 debut, as he has been dealing with a right quad strain. He only had one spring training appearance, but has been rehabbing for a bit. Now he will ramp up his recovery at the Triple-A level.
So far, the 25-year-old has pitched four scoreless innings across three levels during rehab. He has only given up one hit, which came in Single-A.
He has also only walked one batter, but struck out six. If he continues this level of production, it won't be long until he is back in the Majors.
Brzykcy made his big league debut last year, but had rough results. He gave up nine runs in 5.2 innings of work, resulting in a 14.29 ERA. That isn't representative of the player that he could become, though.
He was stellar in the minors last season, posting a 2.04 ERA in 35.1 innings before getting called up.
The hurler is the No. 21 prospect in Washington's farm and has a solid fastball-curveball combo with control highlighted over his medium velocity.