Washington Nationals 'Shocking' Signing Would be Landing This All-Star Slugger
The Washington Nationals came into the offseason as a team that was well-positioned to make a splash if they chose to. However, despite adding some veterans so far, there hasn’t been a big move just yet.
Coming into the winter, there were plenty of needs for the team to address in multiple areas after winning just 71 games in each of the last two seasons. Fortunately, the Nationals do have a talented young core of talent that they are building around.
Players like James Wood, Dylan Crews, CJ Abrams, and Luis Garcia Jr. are all potential building blocks for years to come. However, the franchise needs to help surround them with more talent in order to see what this young core can really do.
For their lineup this offseason, Washington has yet to make a big splash to improve their slugging. Both first base and third base figured to be the two main positions of need. The Nationals addressed first base by trading for Nathaniel Lowe. Washington also re-signed Josh Bell, but he's more than likely a full-time designated hitter and back-up to Lowe.
With another top prospect in Brady House knocking at the door for third base, not spending there and blocking his path is understandable. While the Nationals had positional needs, they also needed to add some power. Bell and Lowe are both good players, but it’s unlikely that they will be hitting 30 home runs in 2025.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report wrote about landing spots for one of the best free agents left on the market, Anthony Santander. While he mentioned the Nationals, Miller wrote that it would be "shocking" to see Washington spend big on the outfielder.
“It would be a bit shocking if the Nats gave Santander the type of major contract they gave Jayson Werth 14 years ago. If they're going that route for a big-name splash, I have to believe it would be for Alex Bregman, given how dire their 3B situation is compared to their corner OF situation," he wrote.
With an outfield of Wood, Crews, and Jacob Young, pursuing an outfielder this offseason always felt like a bit of a longshot. However, Santander is the type of power hitter that the Nationals could desperately use in the middle of the order.
The switch-hitter totaled 44 home runs last year and has been a really strong run producer for the Baltimore Orioles the past few seasons. The market for the slugger has been a bit cooler than expected this winter, as he isn’t the best defensively in the field.
For the Nationals, signing the slugger would be shocking based on how they have spent so far this offseason and the positional aspect. However, there is no denying that a 40+ home run hitter in the middle of the lineup would look nice for Washington.