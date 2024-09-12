Washington Nationals Should Have This Star Pitcher on Their Wish List
The Washington Nationals are heading into the MLB offseason with a few different needs to address.
One of those is adding better starting pitching.
If they want to get back to being a playoff contender, they have to improve their staff.
The Nationals should consider going out and bringing in a current ace to boost their rotation that features many young arms. They may not want to sign an older pitcher, but if they're open to that idea, there is someone who would make a lot of sense.
San Francisco Giants star Blake Snell is expected to hit the free agency market. If he does end up opting out and becoming available, Washington should have him on top of their offseason wish list.
At 31 years old, Snell is an older player, but he would come in and give them the kind of No. 1 pitcher they desperately need.
After signing late into the spring, the left-hander started out slow. However, he has figured things out and has been back to pitching at an elite level in the second half of the year.
Throughout the course of the season, Snell has made 18 starts. He has gone 3-3 to go along with a 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 124 strikeouts across 92 innings pitched.
Bringing in that kind of production would be a perfect move for the Nationals.
Would he be interested in signing with a team that won't be a serious contender, though?
That would be the main roadblock to adding him in free agency.
Snell would be a huge fix for this pitching staff that could solve a clear need this roster has entering the winter. There are also a lot of bats that they could target.
Juan Soto has been the high-profile name they have already been connected to on multiple occasions. Making a splash with a star player either in the pitching market or for a slugger would be a big step towards the team turning things around and being a potential contender once again.
Snell might not end up being of any interest to Washington, but it's a fit who would make sense.
If he ends up being available, they should be among the long list of teams trying to sign him.