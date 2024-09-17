Washington Nationals Should Pursue Blockbuster Offseason Trade for Slugger
The Washington Nationals are a team that looks primed to pursue a major offseason move.
Whether that moves comes in free agency or on the trade market, they have money to spend and talent to work with in trade discussions.
Obviously, the Nationals will need to bring in more offensive firepower. They have been connected as possible free agency suitors for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, but there is another option on the trade market that would give them a centerpiece for their lineup.
While the Toronto Blue Jays have not shown much interest in trading star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., there seems to be a very real chance that he won't sign a long-term extension.
If that is indeed the case, the Blue Jays may have no other option but to open up trade discussions.
Guerrero would fill a need for an upgrade at first base. This season, Washington has had Joey Gallo at the position. He's not a bad player, but upgrading to Guerrero would take the lineup to another level.
During the 2024 MLB season in Toronto, Guerrero has put up another monster year.
He has played in 147 games, batting .319/.395/.543 to go along with 28 home runs and 96 RBI. Those numbers would be exactly the kind of production that the Nationals need to find this offseason.
At just 25 years old, Guerrero would be the long-term face of the franchise in Washington. He would give them power and pure hitting.
However, he would cost quite a bit in a trade along with a massive long-term extension.
Despite the price tag to acquire him and the extension price, the Nationals should jump at the opportunity to trade for him if it's there. He would be exactly the kind of piece that could help Washington get back into playoff contention.
All of that being said, it's going to be an interesting offseason to keep an eye on for Nationals' fans.
The team has money and they are tired of missing the playoffs. It seems very likely that the front office would be more than willing to get aggressive if the right move presents itself.
Guerrero may not end up being an option, but trying to convince the Blue Jays to pull off a trade would be wise. If Washington was able to get him and make another move or two, they could jump to being a serious contender in the National League.