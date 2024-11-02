Washington Nationals Should Sign Local Star To Be the Power Threat This Roster Needs
The Washington Nationals, aiming to leave their rebuilding years behind, would benefit significantly from a power bat like Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles.
Santander, coming off a career year with 44 home runs, has established himself as one of the league’s most consistent power threats, and his arrival could give the Nationals the boost they need to reestablish offensive credibility and get back into contention in the National League.
Power has been a glaring hole in Washington’s lineup since the departures of sluggers like Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon.
While young talents such as CJ Abrams and Keibert Ruiz offer promise, they lack the consistent long-ball ability to anchor an offense.
Santander’s addition would immediately address this issue. His power from both sides of the plate would give the Nationals a versatile weapon capable of challenging pitchers throughout the lineup and providing the consistent home run production they’ve been missing.
Beyond his power numbers, Santander is also durable, having played in over 150 games in each of the past three seasons.
For a team that has seen several key players miss extended time in recent years, Santander’s ability to stay on the field adds valuable stability. His presence in the heart of the order would also relieve pressure on younger hitters, allowing them to develop without bearing the full responsibility of run production.
Defensively, Santander would be a valuable addition to the Nationals outfield. While he may not be known for elite defensive skills, he brings a reliable glove and strong arm, which could fit nicely in right field and balance the current outfield. His experience playing for a contending team in Baltimore would also help set a winning tone in the Nationals’ clubhouse, providing leadership and helping set expectations for a return to playoff contention.
Adding Santander wouldn’t just be a short-term boost. At 29 years old, he’s still in his prime and could be part of the team’s long-term core, supporting younger players as they grow into their roles.
The Nationals have money to spend and a clear need for power hitting. While they’re likely to evaluate other options, Santander’s production, durability, and leadership make him an ideal choice. Bringing him to Washington could be the bold move the Nationals need to signal they’re ready to compete again and reestablish themselves as contenders in the NL East.
And given the long-time rivalry between Washington and Baltimore, weakening the Beltway Series rivals at the same time would be the cherry on top.