Washington Nationals Sign Former Los Angeles Dodgers Infielder to Lucrative Deal
The Washington Nationals are signing a new infielder.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Nationals have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $2 million to bring veteran infielder Amed Rosario to Washington. Rosario has the ability to play both the infield and the outfield and will be a nice versatile piece in the Nationals clubhouse.
Rosario played for three different teams in 2024, beginning the year with the Tampa Bay Rays on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. In 76 games with the Rays, Rosario performed well with a batting average of .307 and an OPS of .748 in 275 plate appearances. At the trade deadline, Tampa Bay traded Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers where he played just five games. Despite having three hits in his 11 at bats he was designated for assignment less than two weeks after he arrived and wound up being claimed a week later by the Cincinnati Reds.
Over 22 games played with the Reds, Rosario struggled immensely with a .158 average and an OPS of .397 and would wind up being DFA'd there as well.
Through his eight-year career which began as a highly-touted prospect for Washington's division rival New York Mets, Rosario has a .273 average and an OPS of .706 with 63 home runs and 366 RBIs.
At just $2 million, he at least offers some upside to be a potential useful tool for the Nationals in 2025 as well as bringing a veteran presence to one of the youngest teams in baseball.