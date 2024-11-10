Washington Nationals Sign High Strikeout Reliever With Invite to Spring Training
While much of the attention will be on if the Washington Nationals open up their checkbooks this offseason to reunite with Juan Soto or land a star first baseman, there are still other needs they have to address.
With their starting rotation full of young talent, an area that could use an upgrade is their bullpen.
Since that unit finished 21st in Major League Baseball with a 4.14 ERA, all things are on the table when it comes to finding impact arms for the team in 2025.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the Nationals have signed Clay Helvey to a deal. He did not specify whether it was a minor league contract or a Major League one, but the insider did share that the 27-year-old is getting an invite to Spring Training.
The right-hander is a very interesting reliever signing.
Taken in the 22nd round of the 2018 draft by the San Francisco Giants, Helvey is a high strikeout guy who has struggled with his command.
Across 193 appearances and one start in the minors, the Tampa native has posted a 4.94 ERA with 365 strikeouts in 291.2 innings pitched.
Despite being in the Giants' pipeline for six seasons, he has yet to make his Major League debut.
There's a chance that could come with Washington during the upcoming year since they are desperately searching for answers.
So far, Helvey has been used mainly as a long reliever, pitching multiple innings virtually every outing, so maybe the Nationals have him focus on just being a one-frame shutdown guy. That would allow his stuff to shine while also limiting the total damage he's allowed during his minor league career.