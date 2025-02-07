Washington Nationals Sign Left-Handed Reliever As Late Offseason Addition
The Washington Nationals are set to report to spring training next week, and they are beginning to bolster their roster before pitchers and catchers are due to report.
Left-handed relief pitcher Colin Poche signed a minor league deal with the Nationals per an announcement made by the team, and he has been invited to attend the big league spring training camp.
He previously was with the Tampa Bay Rays, making his MLB debut in 2019 after getting drafted as a 14th-round pick in 2016 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was sent to the Rays as part of a whirlwind trade involving multiple players in 2018.
Poche was inactive at the start of the 2020 campaign while recovering from ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction. He didn't play again until 2022.
The left-hander has been solid during his career, sitting with a 3.63 ERA across his 225 Major League appearances, striking out 230 batters in 208.1 innings pitched with an ERA+ of 112.
If he performs well during camp, that could lead to a Major League appearance with the Nationals in the future, especially since the team is looking to replace Robert Garcia.
Washington has a wide collection of right-handed pitchers in the mix, but they are severely lacking when it comes to lefties.
Konnor Pilkington will be the only other left-handed pitcher part of their non-roster pitching invites. Jose A. Ferrer is the current lefty on the Nationals' official roster.
Poche could be a solid and reliable choice for Washington if he can showcase the above-average stuff he's had throughout his career, and he'll certainly be someone to watch during camp.