Washington Nationals Skipper Won't Manage Finale Against Phillies on Thursday
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez will not be in the dugout for the team's series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.
According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN, Martinez will be in Chicago to attend the funeral of his agent, Scott Pucino.
Pucino served as the Director of Baseball at Octagon, where he served for more than three decades. He passed away on Sunday at the age of 71.
In Martinez's absence, former big league player and current Nationals bench coach Miguel Cairo will handle the managerial duties for the Nationals.
Cairo spent his 17-year MLB career playing for nine different teams.
During his career, he stole 139 bases and hit 41 home runs while racking up 394 runs batted in.
Martinez is in his eighth season at the helm for Washington, and he has his young team in fourth place in the NL East with a 13-18 record to this point in the campaign.
During the entirety of his tenure, Martinez has guided the Nationals to a 476-587 record.
The 60-year-old first took over in 2018 and then led the team to the 2019 World Series championship.
Washington will look to avoid a sweep on Thursday night after the Phillies won a wild back-and-forth affair by a score of 7-6 on Tuesday night before they took Wednesday's contest 7-2 behind a strong start from Cristopher Sanchez and three home runs, one of which came from former National Kyle Schwarber.
First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.