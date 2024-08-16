Washington Nationals Slugger Getting Close to Returning from Injury
As the Washington Nationals try to get this franchise back to where it was when they won the World Series in 2019, there has been a prolonged stretch of losing. They have not made it back the playoffs since becoming champions and haven't had a single winning season during this time.
However, they have been able to build a strong farm system and there is talent currently on their Major League roster and within their pipeline who could be part of the core that helps get the Nationals back into contention.
As these young players are finding their way during the early portion of their careers, Washington has also brought in some veterans to be clubhouse leaders.
Joey Gallo was signed this offseason to a one-year deal, hoping to continue his resurgence after he hit 21 home runs with the Minnesota Twins in 2023 and finished with an OPS+ above 100 for the first time since 2021.
Unfortunately, neither party has gotten their wish.
The two-time All-Star has been battling injuries throughout the season, getting placed on the 10-day IL in late-April with a shoulder sprain that sidelined him until May 17. Almost a month later, he was placed on the shelf again after suffering a hamstring strain.
Gallo is now on a rehab assignment, hoping to return for the final stretch of the year. He could be back for the Nationals soon if he feels fully healthy.
According to the team's page, manager Dave Martinez said, "[Gallo] just wants to feel like he's a hundred percent. So as soon as he feels like he's a hundred percent, we'll get him back here."
When that date might be isn't known.
Gallo has been with Washington's Triple-A affiliate since August 6. Their goal is to have him play at first base and right field, while also being slotted as the designated hitter when he's not playing defense.
The 30-year-old has gone 6-for-27 with two homers and six RBI during his eight games on this rehab stint. He also has walked seven times to go along with 10 strikeouts.