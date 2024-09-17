Washington Nationals Stellar Rookie Receives Strong Grade for Season
The Washington Nationals and their fan base have a lot to be excited about in the future.
The team has missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season after winning the World Series in 2019, but that streak could come to an end in 2025. There is a young nucleus being put together that should bring the franchise back to prominence sooner rather than later.
One member of that emerging group of youngsters is outfielder James Wood.
Called up on July 1st, he has assumed the everyday role in left field for Dave Martinez. The IMG Academy product has hit the ground running, as he continues producing at a high level at the plate.
He has a respectable .273/.363/.426 slash line with seven home runs, 11 doubles, three triples and 12 stolen bases. His 33 walks are impressive for such a young hitter as well.
The combination of raw power and athleticism at 6’7” and 234 pounds is something to marvel at.
This is exactly what the Nationals had envisioned when they acquired the 2021 second-round pick from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto blockbuster. He has incredible potential, only scratching the surface of what he can become as he turned 22 years old on September 17th.
However, if there is one area of his game that could use some work, it is his defense. He has not been good in left field despite being out there every game he has played in as a pro.
“He's posted negative-3 defensive runs saved and negative-6 outs above average in a relatively small sample size, so he has some work to do to be more than a DH in the long run,” wrote Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.
Those struggles in the outfield certainly played a part in Wood receiving an overall grade of B for his rookie season from Kelly.
That is a solid grade, as the talented slugger has cemented himself as part of the team’s core moving forward. A core that also includes All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who were part of the Soto blockbuster as well.
With a few veteran additions to fill the gaps around their youngsters, Washington could certainly be in the mix for a playoff spot in 2025.