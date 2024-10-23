Washington Nationals Superstar First Baseman Target Predicted to Remain With Mets
First base will continue to lead discussions for the Washington Nationals this offseason until they either land someone in the free agency market or announce what their plans are going to be at that position going forward.
They have the capability of spending to land a high-profile player if they want to go that route, and with them already knowing the protype they would like to add this winter, plenty of the free agent first baseman have been floated as possibilities for them to sign.
Someone who might be a dream addition is Pete Alonso.
Not only would the slugger bring his 30-plus home run potential with him to this lineup, but he also would provide some solid glovework despite having a career defensive bWAR that's -4.5 and his Outs Above Average sitting at -24.
How willing the Nationals are to substituting defense for offense will be seen, but based on them clearly being frustrated with the lack of production that Joey Gallo produced, leaning towards runs created is likely what they prefer.
Signing Alonso would certainly be expensive, but without a true star prospect waiting in their pipeline to take over this position eventually, this might be an investment that's worth it for the long-term construction of this roster.
Getting him to leave the New York Mets might prove to be difficult, especially based on the magical run to the NLCS they just had and how much money their billionaire owner Steve Cohen could offer him.
That's why Bennett Lehmann of District on Deck doesn't think Washington will bring in the star slugger this winter.
"There is no doubt that Alonso will have his fair share of choices this winter, but will he end up signing with the Nationals? While the fit is clean on paper, I do not think he will end up signing with the team. To be able to pry him away from a division rival would certainly be sweet, but I ultimately think he ends up back with the New York Mets, with a contract over $200M seeming well within reach," he writes.
If that's the case, the good news for the Nationals is there are plenty of other options they can consider.
One is Christian Walker, another slugger who brings much better defense to the table with two Gold Glove Awards.
This will continue to be something to monitor, but it seems like it will be a longshot for them to land Alonso.