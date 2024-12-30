Washington Nationals to Bring Back Fan Favorite on One-Year Deal
The Washington Nationals beat the clock on 2024 by making a late-night signing, bringing a fan favorite back to the lineup.
Jon Heyman of New York Post broke the news of the Nationals agreeing to a deal with first baseman Josh Bell to a one-year, $6 million deal on Sunday night.
Bell's name might not carry the same weight that it did back when he was an All-Star in 2019 for most teams, as signaled by the cheap contract he just signed. But Washington knows that there is still plenty to be had form his bat.
The Texas native spent the 2021 season and most of 2022 on the Nationals roster and played at a high level.
In his 247 games for Washington, he has posted .249/.363/.483 slash line with 41 home runs and 145 RBI.
He has not lived up to that level since being traded away at the 2022 deadline with Juan Soto. He has played with three different teams in the past two seasons.
Last season he started with the Miami Marlins and struggled mightily, but finished strong with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Over his final 41 games in 2024, he put up a .279/.361/.436 slash line with five home runs and 22 RBI. Washington would be more than happy if he can do that for them next year.
This is another addition at first base that will almost certainly play a role at the DH spot. It comes after the Nationals already traded for Nathaniel Lowe, who will likely play most of the games at first thanks to his exceptional defense.