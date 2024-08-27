Washington Nationals Top Prospect Hitless, But Creates Buzz in MLB Debut
The Dylan Crews era began on Monday for the Washington Nationals, as the outfielder started his first game in right field and batted second against the New York Yankees.
Statistically, it was not the kind of game last year’s first-round pick was hoping for. He ended up going 0-for-3 against the Yankees and starter Nestor Cortes. New York won the game, 5-2.
Crews came to the plate in the first and lined out to Yankees right fielder Juan Soto, who at one time was in Crews’ shoes as a highly-regarded Nationals prospect. This just happened to be Soto’s first game back in Washington since he was traded to San Diego at the 2022 trade deadline.
In the fourth he got on base for the first time in his career as he drew a walk. But he was forced out at second after James Wood grounded into a fielder’s choice.
He struck out in the sixth inning and then he grounded out in the eighth inning.
The Nationals announced his MLB debut would be on Monday morning on social media, three days after the franchise announced that he would be called up from Triple-A Rochester.
He played his final game for the Red Wings on Friday and then he told reporters in the clubhouse that he drove from Rochester to Washington. Along the way, he drove through Williamsport, Penn., the home of the Little League World Series.
Lake Mary, Fla., won the LLWS on Sunday. Crews just happened to go to Lake Mary High School. He told reporters the drive reminded him of his little league roots.
“It’s like a little circle coming around,” he said to outlets like MLB.com. “We drove through Williamsport on our way here. It was kind of weird – it’s where I started [in] Little League and Lake Mary ended up winning it [this year]. It was a cool moment.”
The Nationals posted video of him calling his mother to let her know he was making his debut on Monday.
He also face-timed with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels who, of course, went to LSU.
Crews became the eighth prospect to make his debut with Washington this season. It’s an incredible amount of young talent on one team.
The Nationals selected Crews No. 2 overall out of LSU and signed a $9 million signing bonus. Last year he batted .426 with 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs as he helped lead LSU to the 2023 Men's College World Series championship. He was also selected an all-American and the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as college baseball’s best player.
He started this season at Double-A Harrisburg and was eventually promoted to Rochester. In 100 games he slashed .270/.342/.451/.793 with 13 home runs and 68 RBI. Along the way, MLB Pipeline ranked him as baseball’s No. 3 prospect. He was also selected to play in the MLB Futures Game in July during All-Star Game weekend.
After he was selected the Nationals got him a head start in the minors as he played for three different affiliates, including Harrisburg in 35 games he slashed .292/.377/.467/.844 with five home runs and 29 RBI.