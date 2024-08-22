Washington Nationals Top Prospect Named 'Potential Impact Callup' Down the Stretch
The Washington Nationals already have plenty of young talent on their big league roster, and more seems to be on the way.
After promoting James Wood, the Nationals outfield now features Wood and Jacob Young, who's 25 years old. Dylan Crews, the 22-year-old outfielder out of LSU who was drafted with the second pick in the 2023 MLB draft, should complete their trio of young outfielders.
Crews is an elite hitter and plays the outfield at a high level. He's impressed in his first full professional season, slashing .271/.343/.457 with 13 home runs, 21 doubles, 67 RBI, and 25 stolen bases in 387 at-bats in Double-A and Triple-A.
The only thing left for him to prove is in Washington, as he's proven his worth every step of the way.
But when will that come? MLB.com believes it could be down the stretch.
"Washington already called up one of its two premier outfield prospects in James Wood last month, and the other is waiting in the (red) wings at Triple-A Rochester in Crews. The 2023 second overall pick’s numbers have been solid in the International League (103 wRC+), but most notably, he’s cut down his strikeout rate by seven points from Double-A with impressive in-zone contact rates and hit for more power, putting up above-average exit velocities.
"With Wood in left and Jacob Young locked in center, the Nats may want to slide Crews into right to give the group a full look heading into the offseason."
Calling Crews up in the next few weeks doesn't have any downside. If he struggles, it gives him an entire offseason to figure out why. If he plays well, that brings even more confidence to the Nationals front office about their trio.
The Florida native was a top 15 high school recruit, the best college hitter in the country, and is the No. 3 ranked prospect in baseball.
All that to say, he's figured it out wherever he is. The big leagues will bring different challenges, as Washington has learned with Wood, but it's a learning process. The big left-handed slugger has really started to figure it out recently, but he's struggled to pull the ball in the air at times.
With that in mind, the Nationals now know what Wood needs to focus on all offseason.
The same would be said for Crews if there's an area he needs to improve.
He's certainly going to get a chance to prove he belongs in Spring Training next year, so why not give him a shot right now?