Washington Nationals Top Prospects List Highlighted By Exciting Pitchers
The Washington Nationals have seen their offense get taken over by former top prospects, but it looks like it could be the pitching staff's turn soon.
Keith Law of The Athletic recently released his updated top 20 ranking for each MLB farm system. For the Nationals, the sheer amount of exciting pitching talent is promising.
The first five prospects in the ranking, in order, were outfielder Dylan Crews, shortstop Seaver King, pitcher Travis Sykora, third baseman Brady House and pitcher Jarlin Susana.
Sykora is one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, sitting at No. 85 in Law's overall Top 100. He has a massive frame at 6-foot-6 and has the powerful fastball to match.
The 20-year-old had a 2.33 ERA with a 13.7 K/9 and 0.906 WHIP over his first 20 professional outings last season.
Susana is another big-bodied flamethrower, but has not been as shutdown as Sykora. The stuff is there for him to be elite, though.
The biggest difference between the two is that Susana has been prone to more walks. Both strike batters out at a high rate.
The No. 6 through No. 11 prospects in the list were catcher Kevin Bazzell, pitcher Alex Clemmey, pitcher Cade Cavalli, shortstop Luke Dickerson and pitcher Tyler Stuart.
Cavalli is an interesting case as someone who has been on the verge of becoming an MLB starter, but could see a switch to the bullpen while he finishes ironing out his game.
He basically missed two years of development due to injury. But he is finally back and did well in his first couple of outings last year.
Stuart was acquired from the New York Mets last season in the Jesse Winker trade.
The 25-year-old is still riding a bit of a high from his 2023 campaign that saw him post a 2.20 ERA over 110.2 innings.
He has the stuff to become a very solid backend starter at some point in his career.
The next five prospects were catcher Caleb Lomavita, third baseman Yohandy Morales, third baseman Cayden Wallace, outfielder Daylen Lile and pitcher Andry Lara.
Lara is coming off of his best campaign with Washington. He had a 3.34 ERA over 25 starts and 134.2 innings. His best use case seems to be out of the bullpen against righties, as lefties have been dominating him on the mound.
Closing out the Top 20 was outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop Kevin Made, pitcher Jake Bennett, shortstop Randal Diaz and pitcher Robert Cranz.