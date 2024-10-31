Washington Nationals Well Positioned to Pounce on Free Agents With Qualifying Offer
The Washington Nationals are entering a critical phase in their rebuild, and making smart moves in free agency could be the key to accelerating their return to competitiveness. While many teams may be hesitant to sign a player with a qualifying offer attached due to the draft pick compensation, it's time for the Nationals to recognize that this could be a necessary cost for a high-quality addition.
As a team that does not pay into revenue sharing and also did not exceed the CBT salary threshold last season, Washington's penalty for signing a qualifying offer player would be only a 2nd-round pick and $500,000 from the international bonus pool. This penalty is much smaller than those faced by many other members of the division, whose CBT salaries would see them forfeit both 2nd and 5th-round picks, as well as one million dollars in international bonus pool space.
First baseman Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks stands out as an ideal candidate to boost both their lineup and defense, and he’s worth the investment despite the attached qualifying offer.
Walker, who was instrumental in Arizona’s recent postseason success, brings both power and elite defensive skills at first base—two areas the Nationals desperately need to address. In 2024, Walker hit 33 home runs with a .498 slugging percentage, showing the consistent power production that Washington’s lineup currently lacks. Furthermore, his Gold Glove defense at first would be a game-changer for a Nationals infield that ranked among the worst in Defensive Runs Saved last season. Adding a steady glove like Walker’s not only prevents runs but also elevates the performance of younger infielders by giving them a reliable target at first.
By signing Walker, the Nationals would also send a strong message that they are serious about winning. In a division as competitive as the NL East, improvement through the draft and internal development alone won’t be enough to keep pace with powerhouses like Atlanta and Philadelphia. The Nationals have some talented prospects in their system, but the added power and experience from a player like Walker would provide both mentorship for young players and help make Washington a more challenging opponent in the short term.
Of course, if Walker isn’t available, the Nationals shouldn’t hesitate to look at other first basemen with similar profiles who might have a qualifying offer, such as Pete Alonso. He, too, brings serious power potential and a competitive edge that would help balance out a developing lineup.
Ultimately, the Nationals need to view signing a qualifying offer player as an investment in their future rather than a burden. The opportunity to add someone with a high upside, particularly at a key position like first base, justifies any potential draft pick loss. Washington has room to be more aggressive in free agency, and if they play their cards right with a player like Walker, it could mark the beginning of their resurgence.