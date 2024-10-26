Washington Nationals Would Be Perfect Fit for Star Slugger in Free Agency
The MLB offseason is closing in and the Washington Nationals are a team to keep an eye on. With money to spend and a desire to compete in 2025, they could look to bring in a major splash or two.
They could use more pitching, but they also need a big bat or two.
Looking closer at the potential of adding a big bat, there are quite a few names they could target. One of them would be New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso.
Over the past couple of months, the Nationals have been connected quite often to a reunion with superstar outfielder Juan Soto. At this point in time, that option does not appear to be very likely. They have a shot, but there are more likely destinations ahead of them.
Should they miss out on Soto, they should pivot to Alonso.
Alonso brings elite power to the lineup. He's a massive threat for opposing pitchers and he would bring legitimate and proven star talent to the roster.
Washington would immediately take a step forward offensively with Alonso onboard.
During the 2024 campaign with the Mets, Alonso ended up hitting 34 home runs to go along with 88 RBI, while batting .240/.329/.459 in 162 games.
At 29 years old, Alonso would also be a long-term franchise piece for the Nationals. He would immediately become the face of the team and would have a chance to be an integral piece of turning Washington back into a contender.
If the Nationals choose to get really aggressive, they could potentially bring in Alonso and another star. They could look to add their star bat in Alonso and potentially double down with a piece like Corbin Burnes for their rotation.
Granted, that's dreaming really big about the Washington offseason. However, they could make something like that work if they choose to do so.
While it has been awhile since the Nationals were a serious contender, they could be back on track after this season. The 2019 season was the last time they had a winning record and the front office and ownership are getting sick of losing.
Don't be surprised if Washington comes out looking to be very aggressive this offseason. They are not going to be shy of spending money if the right players are available.
Alonso should be one of those targets.