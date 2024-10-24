Washington Nationals Young Starter Seen As Someone Who Could Be Traded in Future
The Washington Nationals will have some decisions to make regarding who they believe they can build around as they try to push into contender status soon.
There are some clear answers, mainly by way of the corner outfield tandem and middle infield duo, but some starting pitchers have also emerged as possible cornerstones alongside Mackenzie Gore.
Some speculation about the Nationals' plans this winter include signing a ready-made top-of-the-rotation guy who can come in and pitch major innings for the team, but whether this front office and ownership group is willing to spend money on the open market to get that done will be seen.
If they decide to trade away some of their young assets to bring in that type of starter, or another player at a position they would like to upgrade, someone Mark Zuckerman of MASN thinks could be on the move at some point is Mitchell Parker.
"There are some apt comparisons to [John] Lannan, who was a valuable workhorse during some lean years but then got pushed aside once the team began contending. That could wind up being Parker's ultimate path, though he has a chance heading into 2025 to show he should be considered part of both the short- and long-term plan," he writes.
After being taken in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, the 25-year-old left-hander quickly ascended through the ranks until he was given an opportunity to make his Major League debut on April 15 of this past season.
Parker didn't relinquish his spot in the starting rotation once called up, appearing in 29 games and pitching 151.0 innings where he recorded a 4.29 ERA and 94 ERA+, striking out 133 batters compared to only walking 43.
Despite him providing solid output for this Nationals team in 2024, he doesn't project to be an impact starter on a contending team in the future.
Perhaps they move him into the bullpen at some point and use him as a long reliever, or maybe, just like Zuckerman hinted at, they might package him with some other players or prospects to land someone who can upgrade their roster immediately.