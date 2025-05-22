Watch: Nationals Rookie Gets First MLB Hit Off First Pitch, Then Steals Second
The Washington Nationals have seen yet another prospect they received in the massive Juan Soto trade make his MLB debut and he had about as good of a start as one could hope for.
With the injuries plaguing the Nationals outfield, Jacob Young hurt and Dylan Crews on the IL, Washington called up Robert Hassell III for his first stint in the Majors.
Hassell stood in the box against Atlanta Braves rookie starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver for his first at-bat. The first pitch was a 98 MPH four-seam fastball inside and the outfielder turned on it for a single into right field.
Hassell didn't settle for just that as he stole second base shortly after. Smith-Shawver clearly read the scouting report as he tried to pick him off beforehand.
The 23-year-old can run a little bit. It hasn't been the the biggest part of his game, but he did have nine steals in Triple-A this season.
He started a bit of a run as he was driven home by a CJ Abrams single and then James Wood drove in three more with a double.
That is the Soto trade in action as all three of those players were the position player prospects that the Nationals received. It's hard to trade away a generational talent like Soto, but they've done a good job at turning it into a positive given that he was never going to return anyway.
Hassell will have a chance to earn a longer stint than just filling in for injury if he can keep his hot start up. Washington needs more impact bats and he is a candidate to take over the DH spot if Josh Bell gets traded.