Watch: Washington Nationals’ Five Longest Home Runs of Last Season
The Washington Nationals hit the second-fewest home runs in Major League Baseball in 2024. That doesn’t mean those home runs didn’t travel a long way.
Statcast recently compiled the five longest home runs of last season and put together a video as part of MLB.com’s year-in-review package for the franchise.
Here’s how the Top 5 home runs went down:
Five: Stone Garrett, on Sept. 27, a home run measuring an estimated 431 feet hit to left field at Nationals Park.
Four: Juan Yepez, on Aug. 26, a home run measuring an estimated 432 feet hit to left field at Nationals Park.
Three: James Wood, on Sept. 15, a home run measuring an estimated 435 feet to center field at Nationals Park.
Two: Luis Garcia Jr., on June 22, a home run measuring an estimated 438 feet to center field at Coors Field in Denver.
One: Joey Gallo, on April 3, a home run measuring an estimated 447 feet to right field at Nationals Park.
The Nationals won 71 games in 2024, marking the second straight season they finished with 71 victories. It also marked Washington's fifth straight losing season since it won the 2019 World Series, which was the first championship in franchise history.
Washington’s most notable move this offseason so far was trading reliever Robert Garcia to the Texas Rangers to acquire first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, a move that addressed one of the team's main concerns in free agency — signing a power-hitting corner infielder.
The Nationals also signed pitcher Michael Soroka to a one-year deal, hoping that the former All-MLB starter in in 2019 can reclaim his former form after a lost season with the Chicago White Sox, preceded by missing two seasons due to an Achilles injury.
The Nationals appear to have more money to spend after shedding large pitching contracts with Max Scherzer (trade), Stephen Strasburg (retired) and Patrick Corbin (now a free agent).
Washington now has one of the best young rosters in baseball, one it hopes gets the team over .500 in 2025.
Several of the players that the Nationals received in the Juan Soto trade in 2022 are in the Majors, including Wood. Washington's 2023 first-round pick, Dylan Crews, is expected to be the opening-day right fielder after making his debut last year.
The Nationals also have budding young stars in outfielder Jacob Young, shortstop C.J. Abrams and Garcia, along with catcher Keibert Ruiz. The expected starting rotation is led by young pitchers like MacKenzie Gore and D.J. Herz.