Watch: Washington Nationals Pull Off Rare Triple Play Against New York Mets
The Washington Nationals just pulled off one of baseball's rarest plays, getting the New York Mets to hit into a triple play.
The Nationals series opener, playing host to the Mets, has gotten off to a fantastic start for Washington. They held a 2-0 lead after the first three innings.
New York was making noise in the top of the fourth, with Jake Irvin still on the mound.
Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman Mark Vientos hit back-to-back singles to get two on with no outs.
Designated hitter Jesse Winker did the one thing he couldn't, hitting into a triple play thanks to a deceiving route by the ball.
Winker's line drive was hit hard and low, making it look like it could have hit the ground. There was little time to react by the baserunners in the first place, but Nimmo and Vientos were running as if it hit the ground.
To make matters even worse for New York, alternate angles reveal that the ball may have indeed hit the ground before going into the glove of Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
The call on the field, and final call as there was no challenge, was that Lowe had caught the ball. With Nimmo on third and Vientos on second, it was a simple couple of tosses between Washington players that led to the triple play being finished.
Irvin had to be happy that this inning did not blow the wheels off of what has been another fantastic start for him.