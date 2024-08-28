What is the Greatest Strength for the Washington Nationals This Season?
Even though the Washington Nationals are well out of the playoff hunt once again this season, that doesn’t mean that the season has been a failure.
After winning the World Series not too long ago, the Nationals have been in a rebuild for the last few seasons. Since Washington has traded away All-Star players like Juan Soto, it is easy to understand that there were going to be some tough times.
However, the Nationals have done a good job with their farm system and get good value in return when they’ve made big trades. The youth of Washington should be a cause for excitement for the franchise, as they have a lot of young talent on offense.
Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the development of hitting and speed for the Nationals being their greatest strength,
"It may be another year or two before the Nationals are a contender again, but what they're building has come into focus in 2024. Their MLB-high 178 stolen bases forecasts a team that is going to run a lot, and that won't be all the core of the offense is capable of."
"CJ Abrams and Luis García Jr. are already stars, and the early returns of James Wood (i.e., .820 OPS) are highly encouraging. Ideally, the same will also prove to be true of the newly promoted Dylan Crews during his cup of coffee."
It’s easy to see the vision of the Nationals on offense, as they have a lot of athletic players that can not only hit the baseball, but they can run the bases well. In the middle of the infield, Washington has the excellent duo of C.J. Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr.
Abrams and Garcia Jr. each have over 20 stolen bases this season, as they are a big part of he reason why the Nationals are leading the league in that category.
While Abrams and Garcia Jr. have put together very good seasons for Washington, the franchise has another two prospects that are starting to and going to make an impact. James Wood is one of the players we have seen playing for about a month now for the Nationals. While it’s early, Woods is showing both power and speed, as he will be a player to watch in September.
In addition to Wood, Dylan Crews was also just recently called up, as Washington is starting to show their plethora of talent.
While Washington might be under .500 this season, they will be a team to watch with their emerging speed and talent next season.