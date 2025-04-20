Where Should Washington Nationals Superstar Hit in Evolving Lineup?
One of the hardest parts about managing a baseball team -- especially a young one -- is figuring out the best spot for everyone in the starting lineup. Managers like to experiment during spring training and the early part of the regular season to see how various batting orders feel and which players are best suited for certain spots.
That's what Dave Martinez has been doing with the Washington Nationals in the early going. Just look at superstar slugger James Wood, who's already hit in five different lineup spots through 20 games.
While the bulk (13) of those games have come in the two-hole, Martinez has also toyed with the idea of batting Wood leadoff.
So far, it's been a smashing success. After going 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in Saturday's 12-11 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, the 22-year-old has now gone deep in all three games where he's batted leadoff this season. He has seven of his 17 RBI there as well.
That's something that can't be ignored. While Wood has been good in the two-hole as well (.840 OPS), perhaps leadoff is where he belongs.
With his power, speed and plate discipline, Wood has all the tools to be a great leadoff man. He can work a walk, swipe a bag or give the Nationals a jolt with a leadoff homer.
Alex Call has also been batting first recently with CJ Abrams on the injured list, but it hasn't been a good fit. He's 3-for-20 (.150) in the leadoff spot but 9-for-20 (.450) everywhere else.
Abrams will likely reclaim the leadoff spot when he returns, but perhaps Wood deserves a longer look there. He already seems like a natural.
At the very least, Wood is making it a tough decision. Perhaps Martinez will start batting him first more often.