Why Washington Nationals Should Pursue Trade for Veteran All-Star
The Washington Nationals have a few weaknesses on their roster that need to be addressed this offseason.
In their lineup, the biggest is at the corner infield spots. First base and third base could both use upgrades as the team doesn’t currently have anyone cut out to play either spot every day.
That is why the Nationals have been linked to so many of the big names on the free agent market at first base. That includes Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros and Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles are outside-of-the-box additions.
Given how much money the franchise has available to spend, Washington could add multiple established veterans to the mix. There isn’t a single player on the roster set to earn more than $5 million in 2025, meaning general manager Mike Rizzo has essentially an empty slate to work with.
With a talented, young foundation and a deep farm system overflowing with talent, trades could also be an avenue to explore.
One player who could pique the Nationals' interest is Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.
He has a no-trade clause, so there is certainly a chance he wouldn’t want to play for the Nationals. The veteran has made it clear he wants to play meaningful baseball in October.
But if Washington can convince him of its long-term plans, he would be a great addition because he could fill both corner needs and provide the team with flexibility moving forward.
As shared by Katie Woo of The Athletic, Arenado is “willing to play first base, or at least less at third, to create roster flexibility for a potential new team, league sources briefed on his situation say.”
That is something that would be huge for the Nationals. They have some intriguing young talent that could take over as the starting third baseman such as Trey Lipscomb, Brady House or Cayden Wallace.
Having a player of Arenado’s caliber around to mentor them would be a huge boost. He is a 10-time Gold Glove winner and six-time Platinum Glove winner as one of the slickest fielding third basemen to ever play the game.
Should the youngsters struggle, he could make more starts there if another viable starting option isn't added.
There are valid concerns about bringing Arenado on. His power numbers dropping drastically. In 2024, he has a slugging percentage of .394, by far the lowest of his career.
But, he is just one season removed from making the All-Star team and slugging .459 with 26 home runs and 26 doubles, so maybe it was just an off campaign.
He is owed a lot of money as well, as he is due $50 million over the next three years. But that may not be as big of a deterrent for Washington as other clubs. And if they are willing to take on some of the contract, the return package to St. Louis won’t have to be as sweet either.
The drop off in power is certainly concerning, but Arenado still has an elite glove. With so much cap space available, he makes for an ideal target for the Nationals this offseason.