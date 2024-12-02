Why Washington Nationals Signing Former All-Star Outfielder Makes Sense
The Washington Nationals have entered the offseason looking to improve a team that won just 71 games last season.
It has been a few tough years for the Nationals since winning the World Series in 2019. The franchise has fallen on some bad times, as their window to compete closed quickly, and they have been in a rebuild since.
Even though there have been a lot of losses in the last few campaigns, Washington finally looks like they are getting ready to turn things around. In their lineup, there is a ton of young talent, highlighted by CJ Abrams, Luis Garcia Jr., James Wood and Dylan Crews.
With some more top prospects on their way up, the Nationals could have one of the best young lineups in baseball within the next couple of years. However, while there are a lot of reasons to like the direction that Washington is going, they do have a couple of holes to fill on the team and in their lineup heading into 2025.
Currently, first base, third base, and even designated hitter could be upgraded for the Nationals, and one player that could make a lot of sense in free agency is Michael Conforto.
While the slugging left-hander is an outfielder, signing him would allow Washington to utilize him primarily at designated hitter. While they have some positional needs, the real need is to provide the Nationals with a middle of the order hitter that can drive in runs and hit the ball out of the park.
Conforto checks both of those boxes, as he has been a solid hitter throughout his career. After missing the entire season in 2022 due to injury, the slugger was able to put together two solid seasons at the plate with the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants are not known for playing in a hitters park, and the 31-year-old was able to hit an impressive 20 home runs despite that in 2024.
While Conforto is by no means a star, he is a capable hitter, especially against right-handed pitchers. Adding him into the mix for the Nationals will provide them with a veteran who has power and can drive in runs.
Even though he might not be an everyday player, having talented depth and options to use in the lionuep will go a long way toward helping Washington improve. After coming off a season with a 1.3 WAR and 66 runs driven in, the left-hander would make a nice addition for Washington.