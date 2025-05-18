X-Rays Come Back Negative for Nationals Outfielder After Scary Collision With Wall
There wasn't a whole lot to worry about for the Washington Nationals in the early going of Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
They got off to a fast start, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning that allowed them to go wire-to-wire and win their second straight series against their Beltway rivals.
Everything was coming up aces for the Nationals on Saturday until Jacob Young collided with the center field wall in what turned into a scary moment during the bottom of the seventh inning.
With the score at 7-1 in favor of Washington, the elite defender tried to run down a fly ball that would have prevented a run from scoring while also being the second out of the frame. But he didn't get there in time and crashed hard into the wall, collapsing to the ground and grabbing his shoulder in pain.
The worst comes to mind when those types of plays happen, with broken collarbones and dislocated shoulders being a result of those high-impact moments.
Thankfully, that's not the case for Young.
According to Paige Leckie of MLB.com, X-rays came back negative on his shoulder. The team will still further evaluate him on Sunday to see if he needs to undergo additional treatment, something that will determine if he'll miss any time or not.
But this update was the best-case scenario.
Avoiding a major injury is huge for both Young and the Nationals since he's an important part of their outfield equation by being an elite defender.