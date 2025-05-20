Young Nationals Outfielder Surprisingly Lands in Recent Rookie of the Year Poll
The Washington Nationals have served as a constant question mark in recent years, though things are looking up for the club as they continue to work through the process of rebuilding.
While their 2025 campaign certainly hasn't been anything spectacular, there is some promise shining through.
Nats' Outfielder Named in Recent ROY Poll
This season was irrefutably a challenging start for 23-year-old Dylan Crews, a former top prospect, and he was quickly heading in a poor direction. However, being so fresh into his career, it will take time for him to settle in and own the field.
Despite the unfortunate start, not only did Crews land his name at No. 5 on the first Rookie of the Year poll released by MLB.com, but he also received two first-place votes.
"Crews was the overwhelming preseason favorite in his category among MLB executives after he had a solid Minor League season in 2024 and showed flashes of brilliance during his 31-game MLB call-up," per Jason Foster of MLB.com. This season has started slowly for him (.191 average and .588 OPS through Sunday), though he does lead all qualified NL rookies in homers (six) and stolen bases (11)."
For the poll, a 34-member panel voted on who they predict to win Rookie of the Year. According to Foster, vote points are based on a 5-4-3-2-1 scale with five points equating to a first-place vote.
Slowly finding his footing, Crews has the ability to succeed as he has in the past with the LSU Tigers. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft for a reason — the club saw potential in him.
Time will tell if he is able to land the National League's Rookie of the Year title, but things could go in his favor if he can drive up the momentum. Competition is high among the National League's rookie class this year, so achieving this title will be no easy feat.