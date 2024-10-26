Young Nationals Pitcher Aims to Tackle Key Weaknesses This Offseason
The Washington Nationals had a clear idea of how they hoped things would go entering the 2024 season with their pitching staff. Just days into the season, those plans went out the window.
Josiah Gray suffered an injury that limited him to only two starts and a rough 8.1 innings pitched. Jackson Rutledge, who was expected to be the first pitcher called up when the need arose, battled injuries and pitched only 8.1 innings in the Major Leagues as well.
That led to the Nationals having to rely on unexpected sources to eat innings during the season. One of those players that emerged was rookie Mitchell Parker.
At some point during the campaign, we were going to see him on a Major League mound. But no one would have bet on him making 29 starts and becoming a key piece of Washington’s rotation from mid-April on.
The lights weren’t too bright for Parker, who was thrown right into the fire against the eventual National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers on their home field on Jackie Robinson Day. It was a great start, which he sustained for his first two months.
But, over his final 17 starts, struggles ensued. He was saddled with a 2-7 record and a 5.29 ERA with a few ugly outings.
Alas, that kind of struggle is somewhat expected from a rookie. He had never pitched that many innings in a season and the fact he made it through without needing to miss any time is impressive in itself.
Overall, his rookie campaign was a positive one. He had a quality start in five out of his last 10 starts, ending things on a high note and heading into the offseason with momentum.
While he will assuredly be working on his craft on the mound, there is one glaring weakness in his game that has to be addressed; his fielding.
“Parker also has to clean up his work in the field. He totaled only 13 defensive chances this season, and shockingly five of those resulted in errors. This has to be a point of emphasis over the winter and next spring, lest teams really start exploiting an obvious weakness,” Mark Zuckerman of Masn wrote.
No matter how well a player performs pitching, if they field that poorly, they are a liability. Opposing teams will take advantage of that at every turn if he doesn’t improve.
But, that is what they have the offseason for. Parker is a hard-working player and smart money would be to bet on him improving as a fielder heading into Year 2 of his MLB career.