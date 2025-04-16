Young Nationals Pitcher Finally Reveals Official Decision on Tommy John Surgery
The Washington Nationals have a long-awaited answer as to how one of their young stars will approach an elbow injury that has held him out of the first few weeks of the season.
After it was initially reported just before Opening Day that Herz had a partial tear of the UCL, he sought second and third opinions as well as several weeks of rest.
However, according to a Wednesday morning report from TalkNats, Herz is indeed set to undergo Tommy John and likely will not be able to return to the mound until the middle of next season at the earliest.
It's an unfortunate but not surprising update on the 24-year-old left-hander coming off a 2024 season in which he started to show some promise that he could be a future star.
In 19 starts last season as a rookie, Herz pitched to a 4.16 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 88.2 innings.
However, despite entering spring training with a ton of hype surrounding him, Herz struggled en route to a 6.52 ERA in 9.2 innings with nine walks and just four strikeouts over four appearances, numbers that were the first indication that something may be wrong.
After initially being optioned to Triple-A, Herz was placed on the 15-day injured list before being transferred to the 60-day IL upon an initial sprained UCL diagnosis.
Surgery always seemed like the inevitable route here, and the Nationals will have to hope Herz can find a way to come back even stronger as he looks to be a key starter in Washington for years to come.