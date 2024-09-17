Washington Nationals Still Reaping Rewards From Lopsided Trade With Cubs
Jeimer Candelario doesn't play for the Washington Nationals anymore, but he's still the gift that keeps on giving.
When the Nationals signed him to a one-year, $5 million deal prior to the 2023 season, he was just supposed to be a stopgap. Washington was coming off a horrendous 107-loss campaign and needed a third baseman to replace Maikel Franco, who they'd released the previous August.
Even coming off a down year, Candelario figured to be a significant upgrade over Franco's horrid .229/.255/.342 batting line. Plus, the price was right for the former Detroit Tigers slugger.
Candelario turned out to be a massive bargain for the Nationals. He stayed healthy and his bat rebounded, banging out 30 doubles, 16 homers and a .258/.342/.481 slash line through 99 games.
With Washington out of contention again and limping through another losing season, the front office wisely flipped the hot-hitting third baseman to the Chicago Cubs at the MLB Trade Deadline rather than lose him in free agency for essentially nothing.
The Cubs were in the NL Wild Card race at the time and needed some pop at the hot corner. In exchange, they sent two prospects -- Kevin Made and DJ Herz -- to D.C.
It was a win-now move by Chicago, and it didn't pan out as hoped. Candelario's offense dipped a bit with the Cubs, who missed the playoffs anyways. He did not return to Chicago in the offseason, inking a three-year, $45 million deal with the division rival Cincinnati Reds instead.
Meanwhile, Herz is just getting started for the up-and-coming Nationals.
The 23-year-old lefty made his MLB debut in June and has quickly emerged as one of Washington's most reliable starting pitchers. Buoyed by the team's coaching staff, he's 4-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings across his first 17 starts.
With that kind of promise, Herz could be a mainstay in the Nationals' rotation for the rest of the decade, if not longer. If he stays healthy, he has the potential to be a big part of Washington's bright future.
All thanks to a shrewd, minor signing that few Nationals fans probably noticed at the time. It didn't get much attention when it happened, but it's paid off better than anyone could have expected.