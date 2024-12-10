Baltimore Orioles Not Among 'Most Aggressive Suitors' for Garrett Crochet
Until Corbin Burnes makes a decision on his future, the Baltimore Orioles offseason might be on standby. They've made other moves, but regarding the pitching staff, it'd make sense to wait on Burnes' decision.
If the right-hander decides he wants to play for a different ball club and leaves in free agency, the Orioles have multiple ways they can go.
The front office might not be willing to give a big deal out to any of the top starters on the market. They could sign a second-tier arm for around $100 million or trade for a cheaper ace if that's the case.
Garrett Crochet would be the pitcher to trade for. Baltimore has been interested in trading for the left-hander, a deal that would give its pitching staff an ace-caliber arm if Burnes left.
However, according to a recent report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, four other teams have been more aggressive than the Orioles.
"The Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox are among the other teams interested in Crochet, but the Mets and Yankees were the most aggressive suitors as of Monday, according to two sources briefed on the White Sox’s discussions. No deal with any club was considered close."
Crochet having heavy interest doesn't come as a surprise. Many expected Baltimore to have competition, but it's a bit disappointing they aren't among the teams Rosenthal listed.
Free agency and trade markets can change quickly, so until he gets traded elsewhere, it isn't time for Orioles fans to panic.
He'd be a great addition, but a lot has to go on this winter.