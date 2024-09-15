Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Having an Underrated Season
Even though the Baltimore Orioles are limping through the second half of the season, their overall campaign has still been very good.
While the Orioles are almost certainly going to be a playoff team, it has been a tale of two halves.
Baltimore was one of the best teams in baseball in the first half of the year, as they and the New York Yankees got off to hot starts and jumped to the top of AL East standings.
However, in the second half of the season, the Orioles have basically been a .500 team.
With their team ERA going way up, and their team batting average going down since the All-Star break, it’s easy to see why they have struggled.
Even though Baltimore is struggling now, they have had some players with fantastic years.
Gunnar Henderson looks like an absolute star in the game, and his great season has helped overshadow some struggles of his teammates.
Another player who also been very good, but has flown under-the-radar, is outfielder Anthony Santander.
Since he wasn't one of the flashy prospects for Baltimore, he has been overlooked despite the great year he is having.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about the talented outfielder as one of the most underrated players in baseball.
“Now that he's up to 40 home runs for the season, it seems like more people are finally beginning to appreciate the impressive contract year Anthony Santander has been having. Both his batting average and on-base percentage are almost exactly in line with the league averages—.244 and .312, respectively. And as far as his value added in right field is concerned, let's just say there's a reason that over the past three seasons combined he has started more than 100 games at DH and has been removed for a defensive replacement around 100 times.”
Santander has really had a great 2024 season and is going to be paid well this winter.
This year, the slugger has totaled 41 home runs and 95 RBI. While it is Henderson who gets a lot of the attention for the Orioles, it is actually the upcoming free agent who is leading the team in those categories.
As Baltimore gets prepared for October, they need some of their young stars to step up and start hitting. The pitching staff is clearly going to be an issue outside Corbin Burnes and Zach Eflin.
However, they have the offensive talent to overpower teams if they are hitting.