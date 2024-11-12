Baltimore Orioles Potential Outfield Target Predicted To Be Moved This Offseason
According to nearly every report, the Baltimore Orioles will be without switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander moving forward.
The slugger is expected to depart in free agency, a tough blow to a lineup that didn't perform at the level it needed to in big moments last season.
From the Orioles' perspective, their offense was supposed to be the thing that saved them. Unfortunately, when it mattered most, that was far from the case.
Even before the playoffs, Baltimore's offense in the second half wasn't nearly as good as it needed to be.
That's an issue that the front office will have to consider when speaking with Santander and other free agents, as losing him would be an issue given the lack of production they had from some of their better hitters in those moments.
There will be options for them on the trade and free agency markets, so there's a real opportunity for the Orioles to be a better team next year.
Among those players is Brent Rooker, an outfielder who'd give them similar production to a guy like Santander.
While Santander is also looking at getting a massive contract, Rooker doesn't hit free agency until 2028, which a team like Baltimore would benefit from.
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac believes he could be moved this offseason, highlighting him as a trade candidate.
"Rooker has 3 more years of team control remaining, so the Athletics don’t need to be in a rush to move him this winter. The 29-year-old has 46 doubles and 69 homers across his past two seasons, and would be a strong addition to the middle of a batting lineup. He’s a minus defender, and strikes out at a pretty aggressive rate, but if the A’s are willing to listen, there will be offers this offseason."
Take away the fact that Rooker is coming off a campaign where he hit 39 home runs, the contract is still the biggest aspect to think about here.
The Orioles haven't been willing to give big deals in recent offseasons. Perhaps that will change with new ownership in place, but if it doesn't, they need to target guys like Rooker.
They could also send a massive package for him, which might be all the Athletics need to ship him out.
Instead of spending money on an outfielder, they could trade for one and spend money elsewhere. It wouldn't be the worst idea, and it, perhaps, would pay off for them in a big way.