Baltimore Orioles Star Prospect Receives Brutal Grade for Rookie Season
There are a lot of talented young players on the Baltimore Orioles roster this season. They have done a wonderful job of drafting over the last few years, as nearly their entire core is homegrown players.
One of those players, outfielder Colton Cowser, is thought of by many people as the favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award. He has been solid at the plate and in the field for the Orioles this season and his performance was recognized.
Cowser was given a “B” grade for the work he has done as a rookie in 2024. Unfortunately, one of his high-profile teammates wasn’t as fortunate with their report card.
Top prospect Jackson Holliday made his much-anticipated debut this year. The No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Stillwater High School has had a rude welcome to the professional ranks.
As shared by Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, he fell woefully short of expectations, which played a part in him receiving a “D-” grade.
“The odds-on favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year entering the season, Holliday is hitting just .170 with five home runs, 21 RBI and a .521 OPS for the Orioles. His 34.8 percent strikeout rate certainly is discouraging.”
When Holliday was re-called from the Minor Leagues in August, he found some success. Five home runs were hit in his first 10 games back and he recorded a hit in seven of those contests; three times he had multi-hit performances.
Alas, success has been fleeting for the talented youngster. Given the circumstances, no one should be throwing the towel in on him yet.
“Clearly, expectations were too high for the former No. 1 overall pick entering the season. He's still only 20 years old, and he's adjusting to a new position at second base. There's plenty of time for Holliday to get right, but he didn't provide the immediate impact expected of him this season.”
Every player is different. Some need a little more time developing before they can realize their immense potential.
A lot was put on Holliday’s plate as a rookie, which could have overwhelmed him in the pros. Learning a new position at the highest level certainly isn’t an easy task. His professional experience is also limited.
Before being sent down earlier in the campaign, Holliday had only 91 career plate appearances above Double-A.
Are some of his Major League numbers concerning? Yes. But, he is supremely talented and just needs time to find his groove; he wasn’t the unanimous No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball coming into 2024 by accident.