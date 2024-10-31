AL West Contender Emerging as Threat to Steal Baltimore Orioles Star
The Baltimore Orioles are entering the upcoming MLB offseason with quite a few questions that need to be answered.
First and foremost, the status of two of their current stars is in question. Both ace pitcher Corbin Burnes and slugging outfielder Anthony Santander are set to hit the open free agency market.
There is a very real chance that both players could end up leaving town. However, there also seems to be a good possibility that the Orioles will attempt to re-sign both of them.
Santander seems to be the most likely to leave town in free agency. Baltimore may not end up wanting to pay him the kind of money that he's going to be looking to get.
With that in mind, there is one American League West team that could emerge as a threat to steal him. That team is none other than the Texas Rangers.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided has recently suggested that the Rangers should consider signing Santander. He thinks the slugger would be a perfect fit for Texas this offseason.
"The Rangers are going to need to add some sort of serious bat to their lineup if they want to put themselves back in the postseason in 2025. The Astros and Mariners will both look to be very aggressive this offseason, so the Rangers need to at least match their aggressiveness if they want a chance to be competing for the division and for a postseason spot in 2025."
During the 2024 MLB season with the Orioles, Santander ended up playing in 155 games. He hit 44 home runs to go along with 102 RBI, while batting .235/.308/.506.
Clearly, his best talent is his ability to hit for power. He doesn't have the most consistent bat, but he sure does bring a lot of pop to a lineup.
That is exactly what the Rangers would love to add this offseason.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Santander this offseason. At this point in time, it seems like he may have played his last game in Baltimore.
All of that being said, there is still a chance that the Orioles could opt to pay up and keep him in town. Fans will just have to wait and see.
If he does leave, Baltimore will need to figure out a way to replace his offensive production.