Are Baltimore Orioles Realistic Landing Spot for Yankees Star Free Agent?

The Baltimore Orioles would certainly get one over on their AL East rivals if they were able to lure this free agent.

Kenneth Teape

Sep 25, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Sep 25, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have some questions to answer after their disappointing finish to the 2024 season.

For the first half of the season, they looked like legitimate World Series contenders. Even with uncertainty surrounding the pitching staff, Baltimor would clobber teams at the plate.

In the second half, with the offense going ice cold, the Orioles were unable to find their footing. That ultimately ended up being their Achilles heel. The pitching was stellar in the postseason, as it alllowed only three runs in two games in the American League Wild Card series.

Unfortunately for the Orioles, they managed only one run against the Kansas City Royals — a solo home run from Cedric Mullins.

Now in the offseason, it will be interesting to see how the front office handles improving the team. Ace Corbin Burnes and All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander are both free agents.

Will Baltimore be able to bring either, or both, back? If not, how will it replace that kind of production as they prepare for an increase in salary in 2025?

Would Baltimore go to the top of the market and replace Santander with someone like New York Yankees star right fielder Juan Soto?

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report categorized the O's as “An even more fun landing spot” after calling the Royals a “fun idea” for the Soto sweepstakes. Ownership has the money, but the Orioles don’t seem like a realistic landing spot.

“Soto alongside Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday? Sounds like a hoot, and David Rubenstein's $4 billion net worth does certain things to the imagination," he wrote. "But, alas, the Orioles' payroll is already rising even without much-needed extensions in place.”

Fans would be ecstatic to see it come to fruition. Two MVP candidates, arguably the best catcher in the game and the former No. 1 rated prospect in the sport all in the same lineup.

It would be among the deepest lineups in baseball given the rest of the talent manager Brandon Hyde has at his disposal.

Alas, with so many young position players in the pipeline, it would be surprising to see the franchise spend so lavishly on another hitter. If the opportunity presents itself, they certainly have to explore it.

But, if they are going to make a splash, it is more likely to come on the trade market where the Orioles can flip some of those young hitters for pitchers to help out on the mound.

