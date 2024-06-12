Baltimore Orioles Account Reveals Insane Statistic About Team's 2024 Pace
To say that it has been an impressive start to the 2024 MLB season for the Baltimore Orioles would be a massive understatement.
Not only has it been an impressive start, the Orioles are on a historic pace. They are also looking more and more like a legitimate World Series contender.
So far this season, Baltimore has carved out a 44-22 record. That places them as the No. 2 team in the American League, just two and a half games behind the New York Yankees for being the best in the league.
However, what's even more insane is the pace that they're on. One Orioles account on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed a wild statistic about where Baltimore currently stands.
According to Dan Sanchez (Orioles Review), the Orioles could literally win 50 percent of their games for the rest of the year and still end up win 92 wins. If the teams keeps its current pace, Baltimore will win 108 games this season.
What a season it has been so far for the Orioles. All of the patience and good drafting has begun to pay off. This is exactly what the organization has been working so hard to accomplish.
Behind a lethal offense and a stacked pitching staff, Baltimore does not appear poised to slow down. They're simply getting better as the season moves forward.
It's always good to see teams that don't buy success figure out how to win. Too many teams rely on blockbuster trades or massive free agency signings to improve. The Orioles have done it by drafting and developing young players and they have many more players on their ways to the majors in the near future.
Hopefully, the team can keep up their current pace and find a way to get to 100 wins. That would be a massive accomplishment for such a young roster.
Only time will tell, but the franchise looks to be heading towards a championship window. With how loaded they are from a youth perspective, Baltimore could be a World Series contender for quite a few years to come.