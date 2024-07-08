Baltimore Orioles Ace Named To All-Star Team
The Baltimore Orioles are full of young stars, two of whom are starting for the AL All-Star team. In the offseason, the team acquired a veteran arm to put themselves over the top and it has paid off. Corbin Burnes was brought in in a blockbuster deal and is an All-Star in his first season in Baltimore.
The former Cy Young winner was made available in the offseason and the Orioles jumped at it. After two seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA, the right hander took a step back in 2023 with a 3.39 mark. That, and the fact that he is an upcoming free agent made him available. In his new home, Burnes is back to the pitcher he was that made him a star.
The 29-year-old has made 18 starts for the Orioles so far this season and has been the dominant force that Baltimore needed in the rotation. In 112.2 innings, Burnes has posted a 2.32 ERA, 8.4 K/9 and 162 ERA+.
While his strikeouts are down considerably from the last few seasons, a full strikeout less per nine compared to last year, he is still a deserving All-Star. His walks are down this season, from 3.1 BB/9 to 2.0 BB/9, as is his WHIP. Burnes led the NL last year with a 1.069 mark and it is down to 1.021 this season, so he is allowing less base runners.
In a loaded AL pitching field, Burnes will be in the mix to start the game, which would give the team three starters. Sitting atop the AL East, the right hander will continue to be a big part of the team moving forward.