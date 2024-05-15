Baltimore Orioles Ace Ranks High In Latest Cy Young Poll
Corbin Burnes has been the ballast of the Baltimore Orioles’ rotation so far this season, as they’ve dealt with a spate of injuries.
For his work, MLB.com voters believe Burnes is squarely in contention for the American League Cy Young award.
In the most recent straw poll, in which 41 MLB.com writers voted using the Cy Young’s 5-4-3-2-1 system, the Orioles' ace finished second with six first-place votes.
Burnes led MLB.com’s first poll last month.
The only pitcher ahead of him is Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, who is off to an incredible start and received 32 first-place votes.
The right-hander claimed a National League Cy Young with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, as he went 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA in 28 starts. His ERA led the Majors. In each of the past two years, he’s finished in the Top 10 of NL Cy Young voting.
That’s part of the reason Baltimore dealt for him in the offseason in spite of the fact that he’s an impending free agent. With injuries to Kyle Bradish, John Means, Grayson Rodriguez and Tyler Wells, the 29-year-old’s consistency has been exactly what they’ve needed.
Burnes is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA in nine starts, with 49 strikeouts and 14 walks in 53.2 innings. Batters are hitting just .204 against him.
He's given the Orioles a chance to win every time he’s pitched, allowing three or fewer runs in all nine starts.
If he were to win the Cy Young, it would end an extended drought for Baltimore.
Steve Stone was the last Orioles pitcher to win a Cy Young in 1980. Jim Palmer, a Hall of Famer who is now a broadcaster for the team, won three Cy Youngs between 1973 and 1976.