Baltimore Orioles Acquire Promising Right-Hander Following Mariners Stint

The Baltimore Orioles have added some pitching depth to their roster after claiming a right-hander from the Seattle Mariners.

Kade Kistner

Levi Stoudt, a former third-round pick of the 2019 MLB draft, was a promising prospect and performed well within the Mariners system but never stuck at the Major League level.

Stoudt was DFA'd by Seattle earlier in the week and the Orioles announced they had claimed him while also placing starter John Means on the 60-day IL, opening a spot on the 40-man roster. That allowed the team to add Stoudt and then place him in Triple-A Norfolk.

The right-hander posted a 6.92 ERA with Triple-A Tacoma this season in 12 appearances, continuing his run of poor form dating back to 2022. However, he does have raw talent and perhaps the vaunted Baltimore development system will allow him to reach his full potential.

The Orioles lost both Means and Tyler Wells to season-ending injuries in the last couple of weeks, so Stoudt provides some rotational cover for the team if it comes down to it.

Still, Baltimore will likely be very active in the starting pitching trade market come the MLB trade deadline. Adding Stoudt to the roster doesn't move the needle for a contender like the Orioles but it does provide emergency depth both for the rotation and as a long-relief role for the bullpen.

Kade Kistner

