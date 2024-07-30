Baltimore Orioles Add Another Outfielder in Deal with Reds
The Baltimore Orioles were insanely busy ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. After acquiring slugging outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox, it seems that they were likely done.
However, they had one more move left in them at the buzzer of the deadline.
According to a report from C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, the Orioles have acquired outfielder Austin Slater from the Cincinnati Reds.
Slater, a 31-year-old outfielder, will give Baltimore valuable outfield depth for the stretch run of the regular season and into the playoffs.
So far this season split between the San Francisco Giants and Reds, Slater has played in 51 games. He has hit .185/.308/.222 to go along with a home run and 12 RBI.
Obviously, those numbers aren't going to impress anyone. He has never been a player who puts up huge production at the plate.
Despite the low production, Slater is a player that can play when called upon and provide depth. That is all that the Orioles are looking for from this deal.
It will be interesting to see how the team looks after all of the new players are settled in. They were already top-notch World Series contenders before the deadline, but they added a lot of talent.
Expect to see Baltimore be an even more dangerous team down the stretch of the season. The front office is clearly going all-in on winning now.