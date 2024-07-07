Baltimore Orioles Add More Exciting Bats in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Baltimore Orioles farm system has no shortage of intriguing batters, but they could be adding to their stash in the upcoming MLB draft.
In the latest mock draft from MLB's Jonathan Mayo, he had them surprisingly selecting yet another catcher in Caleb Lomavita out of the University of California.
It’s possible the O’s would love for Lomavita to be available with their next pick at 32, but he might not be there," said Mayo. "So we’ll give him the edge over the other college hitters still available or pitchers like Cijntje or Iowa’s Brody Brecht."
As he also did the first round of competitive balance selections, he had Baltimore taking infielder Billy Amick from the Tennessee Volunteers with the No. 32 pick.
Lomavita has been one of the top sluggers in the country over the past few seasons. Over 158 career games, he had a .302/.369/.534 slashing line with 38 home runs and 141 career RBI. His line stayed fairly consistent, but he picked up the power over the final two years.
The 21-year-old's strong arm has kept him behind the plate in college, but he would likely become either a third baseman or corner outfielder with the Orioles.
Outfield makes the most sense given that he actually has serviceable speed for someone that has primarily been a catcher. He stole 36 bases during his college career.
Amick is coming off of a College World Series run with Tennessee. He was one of the biggest reasons that their season ended with a trophy.
While mostly playing in just two seasons with the Volunteers, he had a .338/.406/.667 slashing line with 36 home runs and 128 RBI. He was incredibly efficient and quickly became a fan favorite.
He has been a third baseman in college and while he could play there in the pros, he wouldn't be considered an elite defender. Baltimore would probably get more out of him as an eventual designated hitter or first baseman. His bat has more promise than his legs or fielding ability.
That could cause tension, though, as being forced to play first and DH for the Clemson Tigers is one of the reasons that he left in the transfer portal. He'd have to show major improvements to stay in the hot corner, though.
These players aren't much different than what the Orioles currently have to offer out of the top of their farm system or current lineup, but could be seen as replenishments for what they will likely have to part with at the MLB trade deadline to replace their injured starting pitchers.