Baltimore Orioles Again Linked to Blockbuster Starting Pitcher Trade
With the 2024 MLB trade deadline drawing closer and closer, the Baltimore Orioles continue to be linked as one of the teams expected to be most active.
So far this season, the Orioles appear to be one of the top World Series contenders in baseball. They have combined an elite offense to go along with a very productive pitching staff.
While they don't "have" to make any moves, they will look to bolster their roster as much as possible to give themselves a better chance at winning a championship.
Looking at the roster, there are no massive holes that need to be filled. However, Baltimore has been viewed as a team that could consider looking to make a major trade for a starting pitcher or late-inning bullpen arm.
One name that has come up before is Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
USA Today recently linked the Orioles to a potential trade for Crochet once again.
"Baltimore was bold and traded for Corbin Burnes in the offseason, signaling that the club isn't afraid to part ways with young talent if the right deal comes along. Crochet is under team control through 2026 and it's going to take quite a package to land the 26-year-old lefty, who could theoretically join Grayson Rodriguez long-term atop the Orioles rotation."
More reasoning was added to explain why this is a potential route that Baltimore could choose to take.
"Season-ending injuries to John Means, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells devastated Baltimore's pitching depth, so it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see trades for multiple starters in the weeks to come. There's a case to be made for the Orioles to go for a couple of cheaper options, but their window is wide open and they have the capital to pull off a deal for the best starter available."
So far during the 2024 MLB season, Crochet has started in 18 games. He has compiled a 6-6 record to go along with a 3.02 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, and a 7.1 K/BB ratio in 101.1 innings pitched.
At 25 years old, the left-hander would come with team control. He would fit the long-term timeline that Baltimore has and would be a huge piece of keeping the championship window open for years to come.
It will be interesting to see what the Orioles end up doing at the trade deadline. Crochet will be a name to watch, but there are many other potential candidates that Baltimore could consider.