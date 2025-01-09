Baltimore Orioles Agree to Terms With Three Critical Stars To Avoid Arbitration
The arbitration deadline day is always tremendously busy, and the Baltimore Orioles have been no exception.
Shortly after agreeing to terms with both Trevor Rogers and Adley Rutschman, the Orioles did the same with three more stars to avoid arbitration. Slugging first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has agreed on $6.78 million salary, right-handed pitcher Kyle Bradish has agreed on $2.35 million, and centerfielder Cedric Mullins has agreed on $8.75 million.
It's a huge raise for Mountcastle in his first year of arbitration eligibility. In 2024, he received less than $750,000 according to Spotrac, but with his best season of his career to date in 2024 in terms of WAR, Mountcastle earns a nice payday. He will have one more season of arbitration next year before he becomes a free agent ahead of the 2027 season.
Bradish was entering his first arbitration eligibility window as well and likely would have received significantly more had he been healthy this past season. Coming off a huge 2023 season with a 12-7 record and a 2.83 ERA over 30 starts, Bradish was able to make just eight starts in 2024 but was still very solid with a 2.75 ERA. He still has three years of arbitration remaining and will not become a free agent until the offseason prior to the 2029 season.
Mullins was entering his second year of arbitration and receives more than double the $4.1 million he got in 2024. Though his numbers have been declining steadily from his lone All-Star season in 2021, he still had a solid year and played 147 games this past season, finishing the year tremendously. Mullins will become a free agent next offseason.