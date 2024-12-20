Baltimore Orioles in Agreement With Veteran Right-Hander Matt Bowman
The Baltimore Orioles had to get creative on the mound at times during the 2024 season.
Due to the injuries they dealt with, the Orioles weren't left with much.
One of the pitchers they gave a chance to was reliever Matt Bowman, who pitched on four different teams at the big league level last year.
Bowman, who made his debut in 2016, has shown flashes of being a decent arm. Baltimore benefited from that during his 15 appearances, with the right-hander posting a 3.45 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
The former 13th-round pick of the 2021 MLB draft must've impressed the Orioles during his short stint because Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that Bowman has agreed to a deal with Baltimore.
It's a minor league deal with an invite to big league camp, giving the veteran a chance to earn a role.
"Matt Bowman to Orioles. Minors deal with MLB camp invite. $1.1M in majors plus $400K incentives"
The Orioles giving arms like Bowman camp invites is a smart idea. At the very least, they could find a reliever who might help them in the long run.
Bowman should also be content with this type of deal, too.
Not only will he have a chance to pitch for Baltimore in Spring Training, but if they release him, he could be picked up by another team and will have innings under his belt at that point.
Career-wise, Bowman is a 4.17 ERA arm in 216 innings.
He won't impress most with his numbers, but he's a serviceable relief option, and those pitchers typically find a home.