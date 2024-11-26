Baltimore Orioles' AL East Rival Reportedly ‘Covet’ All-Star Free Agent
The Baltimore Orioles know that they are going to have to spend this offseason to remain near the top of the American League.
Given how disappointing their 2024 ended up, as they were eliminated by the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Round after scoring one run in two games, it should come as no surprise that changes are on the horizon.
Reports are circulating that the team is looking to be more aggressive this offseason when seeking upgrades. Already regarded as one of the top teams in the AL, it would make sense to strengthen their position.
However, before they can add to the roster, they need to figure things out with their key free agents.
Ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes is hitting the market and his departure would cripple a pitching staff already in need of reinforcements.
Another big name hitting free agency is All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander.
Of the two, the powerful switch-hitter would probably be easier to replace. The Orioles have a deep stable of young hitters they could put into the lineup in his place, led by former top prospect Heston Kjerstad.
Alas, they will assuredly do their best to keep him in the fold after he launched a career-high 44 home runs and knocked in 102 runs. That kind of production is difficult to replace, but it would certainly sting if they saw him leave for a division rival.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, Santander is one of the players whom the Toronto Blue Jays covet in free agency this offseason.
"Desperate to make a splash with president Mark Shapiro, All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette all entering the last year of their respective deals, it makes sense they would seek upgrades on the market," Nightengale wrote.
Santander would certainly be a big one for their lineup, adding another middle-of-the-order threat along with those two, George Springer and Daulton Varsho. In fact, add Santander with what Toronto already has and 2025 could become an "all-in" kind of situation for the Blue Jays — at least until they see where they are at the trade deadline.
What Baltimore has to worry about is Toronto offering him a contract that he cannot refuse. Nightengale notes that the Blue Jays are the most likely team to overpay for players this offseason, which certainly doesn’t bode well for the Orioles if they pursue Santander with the aggressiveness the MLB insider believes possible.
Projected at some outlets to land a contract that pays $20 million annually, if Toronto is willing to push into nine-figures, they will be legitimate threats to steal an All-Star away from their division rivals.