Baltimore Orioles All-Star Could Be Reason Why Youngster Wins Rookie of the Year
At the beginning of the season, Baltimore Orioles fans were excited to see Colton Cowser make the Opening Day roster after he spent time riding the roller coaster of promotions and demotions between the MLB and minors.
Based on how the organization had handled his performances in the past, it was fair to assume that if he struggled again, then he could get sent down to Triple-A.
Instead, the 24-year-old had an incredible start to the season with a slash line of .303/.372/.632 with six homers and 18 RBI that put him at the top of American League Rookie of the Year considerations through the month of April.
But he hit a wall, only hitting six homers and driving in 16 runs during the next two months combined.
Something needed to change, and his teammate Anthony Santander was trying to tell him what that was the whole time.
According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, Cowser was told by the All-Star and his longtime hitting coach, Sid Holland, that he needed to swing a longer, heavier bat instead of the usual 33 1/2-inch one he had been using.
The pair finally got through to him, taking until after the All-Star break for him to use the 34-inch bat, but now that adjustment might secure him the AL Rookie of the Year award and the second in a row for an Orioles player.
In Cowser's first game back following the Midsummer Classic, he blasted a ball 420 feet off reigning World Series champion Nathan Eovaldi.
"OK, I may as well keep using it. That works," he told Kostka regarding what his reaction was.
It's hard to argue with the results.
In the 23 games after the All-Star break, he's slashing .337/.392/.576 with six homers and 20 RBI, compared to the 12 home runs and 34 RBI he had in the 88 games prior.
Cowser has achieved a lot of this new-found success because of the persistence of Santander. He knew from personal experience that the emerging youngster needed a change in his equipment.
"That started because I have the same issue before. I can't swing a 33 1/2 with a 31, because it's too light and my swing is a little off. It's not under control, you know. Getting a heavy bat, it's going to slow you down a little more, but you're going to have more control about it. So I see him, his swing is too fast, it's too quick," he said.
Santander would be trying to convince Cowser to make the switch at batting practice, or really whenever he could, reminding the rookie about nuances of the sport and telling him how changes helped his career.
So what did the All-Star say when the potential AL Rookie of the Year told him he'd made the switch?
"Good. You need to. You're a big guy."
Now, the two are becoming one of the scariest outfield duos at the plate in the league with both having the ability to leave the park at anytime.
Whether or not the new bat continues to keep Cowser on this torrid pace will be seen, but if he is able to win the coveted award, then he will have his teammate to thank.