Baltimore Orioles Avoid Arbitration With Disappointing Trade Deadline Acquisition
The Baltimore Orioles sent a haul for Trevor Rogers at the deadline last season, a trade that didn't work out in their favor during the 2024 campaign.
However, after sending the package the Orioles did for Rogers, the hope is for him to return to form, and they might've gotten him at a cheaper price because of those struggles.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the two have settled on a deal to avoid arbitration.
"Trevor Rogers and the Orioles have settled on a $2.6 million deal for 2025, per source, avoiding arbitration."
$2.6 million for Rogers could be a decent deal. His showing during his four starts with Baltimore after acquiring him were as bad as they get, posting a 7.11 ERA, 5.01 FIP, 1.84 WHIP, and striking out just 12 hitters in 19.0 innings pitched.
He was eventually sent to Triple-A.
Throughout his career, Rogers hasn't exactly been great by any means, which is why, even at the time, the trade didn't make sense for the Orioles.
Baltimore got desperate and decided to overpay for a career 4.36 ERA arm.
If Rogers returns to anything he was in 2021, which wasn't yesterday at this rate, he'd be the ideal No. 3 or 4 starter in the Orioles rotation.
He was an All-Star and posted a 2.64 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched. His strikeout stuff was by far the best of his career in that campaign, striking out 157 hitters.
He's expected to get a chance to win a starting rotation in Spring Training and needs to take advantage of that.
Baltimore needs him to be decent, at the very least.